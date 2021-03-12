expand
Ad Spot
Subscribe
About Us
Terms of Use
Submit
Submit a photo
Submit a news tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an Engagement announcement
Submit a Wedding announcement
Submit an Anniversary announcement
E-Edition
Readers Choice
Games
Letters to Santa
Polls
March 12, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
Features
Classifieds
Special Sections
Middlesboro $5,000 Sweepstakes
Published 12:05 pm Friday, March 12, 2021
Print Article
Latest Local News
Bell board of education meeting Monday, Tuesday via teleconference
CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases
Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines
State COVID numbers up, deaths to 34; County reports eight new cases, no new deaths
4-H Camp returning this summer
Latest Opinion
Harmon: It’s time to fix Kentucky’s unemployment system
Flood response proves there’s no place like home
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Regular screenings can save lives
Protect journalists and activists from vindictive lawsuits; then there are also public records
Legislators should not embrace “kickback” system
Special Section
Latest Sports
Cats fall to Bulldogs in SEC tourney opener
Cal throws egos out the window as Cats prep for postseason
Calipari, Brooks confident Cats can finish the season on high note
Former UK quarterback releases book
Cats fail to fight back against Ole Miss, fall 70-62
News
Bell board of education meeting Monday, Tuesday via teleconference
News
CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases
News
Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines
News
State COVID numbers up, deaths to 34; County reports eight new cases, no new deaths
News
4-H Camp returning this summer
News
County approves mutual aid agreement to assist flood-stricken counties
News
Beshear says 25% of state’s adults have been vaccinated
News
Gas prices continue to climb across Kentucky
News
UK HealthCare reflects on a year of COVID-19
News
State positivity rate down to 4.25%
News
New city police cruisers arrive; Funds from sale of alcohol helps fund vehicles
News
Byrd recognized by Bell County Historical Society and Museum
News
Ky. supports Tenn. law requiring waiting period for abortion
News
Beshear provides update on COVID-19
News
Bill to give Kentucky’s high school students a ‘do-over’ year passes senate 36-0, heads to house
BREAKING NEWS
Missing Claiborne County man found dead in Bell County
News
Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund helping lead regional efforts
News
Driver charged in fatality crash involving bicycle
News
Meeting Notice
News
High water remains severe threat in several parts of Kentucky
News
New Middlesboro dispatcher first in class
News
Driver involved in fatality charged
BREAKING NEWS
Three arrested in Massengill murder
News
Capacity limits going to 60% for many; Beshear gives ‘optimistic’ report
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Lifestyle
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Copyright
© 2021, Middlesboro News