Mrs. Teresa Saylor, 62, of Ewing, VA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. She was the daughter of the late Levere and Earl Miracle, joyfully born to them on March 5, 1959. She was a former associate at Walmart.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her devoted husband Ronnie and one special grandson.

Survivors include her loving children: Brittany Tiller and husband Steven, of Ewing, VA and Kevin Saylor and wife Ashley of Pineville; grandchildren Dalton Campbell, Preston Campbell, Alexis Tiller, Erin Tiller, Skyler Saylor, Abigail Saylor, Ethan Everage, and Alex Small; brother Russell Miracle and wife Kimberly of Middlesboro, KY; aunt Norma Wilder; nephew Derrick Miracle and wife Jessica; very special friends Tina Hatfield, Brandi Williams, Peggy Russell; a host of family, friends, and other loved ones.

The family of Mrs. Teresa Saylor will receive friends on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Jordan officiating. With music provided by Eric Jordan. Interment will follow in the Buell Cemetery at Page. Pallbearers will be Steven Tiller, Dalton Campbell, Alex Small, Preston Campbell, Richard Wilson, Ryan Shepherd, Derrick Miracle, Jeffery Michael, and Jim Miracle.

The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Saylor family