Mrs. Debra Jones, 64, of Jenson, KY went home to be with her lord and savior on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Saint Joseph Hospital in London. Debra was born on February 26, 1957, to the late Victor Lee and Ethel Edwards Jordan. She was the owner and operator of The Hamburger Hut in downtown Pineville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Lee “TeeLee” Jordan, sister Anna Marie Caldwell, son-in-law Curtis “Squirt” Brock, sister-in-law Gloria Jordan, and brother-in-law Dean Frazier.

Left to carry on her legacy are: her husband of over 47 years, Thomas “Eddie” Jones; loving daughters: Victoria (Jerry) Taylor of Kettle Island, Veronica Jones of Jenson, Joyce (Jason) Centers, Jessica (Hobert) Whitehead, Anna (Edward) Barlow all of Pineville ; her beloved siblings: sisters: Phyllis Jean Tyler of Murfreesboro, TN, Ruth Ann Nix of Decatur, AL, Lois Jordan of Pineville, Joyce Frazier of Pineville, Linda Sue Todd of Corbin, KY, and Vicki (Michael) Martin of Hamilton, OH; brothers: Carl Jordan, Monty Jordan, and Paul Jordan all of Jenson; 11 treasured grandchildren: Thomas Jordan Brock, Jerrid Taylor (Alex), Jessica Taylor (Mark), Amber Centers, Brittany Centers, Logan Centers, Jason Clark “JJ” Centers Jr., Brandon Lee Whitehead, Joey Barlow, Kaylee Barlow, Kendra (Jay) Couch; special grandson Beau Justus; one great-great grandson Remi Lee Couch; special friends: Sherri Robertson, Rosemary and Charles Mosely, Debbie Peters, Marlene Clouse, Sherry and Althea Hatmaker, Sammie Rader, Teresa Hunter, Jackie Hatmaker Hoskins, Mickey Hatmaker; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Friends may visit the family after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Brooks-Durham Funeral Home in Pineville, KY. Funeral Services for Mrs. Debra Jones will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in the chapel of the Brooks-Durham Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Eric Jordan officiating. Music will be provided by Mickey Wilder, Eric and Carl Michael Jordan, and Sonda Goodin. Committal services will follow at the Pinelawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Thomas Brock, Jerrid Taylor, Jason Centers, Hobert Whitehead, Jerry Taylor, Colby Slusher, James “Peewee” Barnett, Mark Calloway, Byron David Asher, Carl Jordan, Dillon Asher, and Monty Jordan. Honorary Pallbearers are: Brandon Whitehead, Logan Centers, Jason Clark “JJ” Centers Jr., Everett Barlow, Bryan Asher, Michael Clayton Martin, and Mark Caldwell.