Weapons, $13K in cash found at Middlesboro residence

A South Carolina woman is facing charges including trafficking methamphetamine after a search warrant was served at a Middlesboro residence.

Chianne Loewen, 24, of Summerville, SC., was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Barton.

According to a press release, Appalachia Narcotics Investigations (ANI) executed a search warrant at Happy Hollow Apartments in Middlesboro on Thursday. During the search, police located approximately 30 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 9 ounces of marijuana, two pistols, an AK47, and more than $13,000 in cash. The warrant was obtained through investigation of individuals in Middlesboro and the surrounding area.

The release states ANI was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Post 10, The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and The Middlesboro City Police Department, and the Pineville City Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

ANI is a multi-agency drug task force which included narcotics detectives from Kentucky State Police, the Pineville City Police Department, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Loewen was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and trafficking in marijuana. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Jimmy Smith, 35, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, and failure to wear seat belt. Smith was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Andrew Watkins, 38, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins on Friday. He was charged with first-degree bail jumping, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), rear license not illuminated, failure to wear seat belts and tampering with physical evidence. He was additionally served with a bench warrant. Watkins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

* Elizabeth Sweeney, 43, of Jonesville, VA., was arrested on Friday by Collins. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband, speeding 10 mph over limit, driving on DUI suspended license, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Sweeney was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.