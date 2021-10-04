Elizabeth Rogan, 100

Elizabeth “Betty” Rogan, 100, passed away on September 30, 2021 at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. She was the daughter of Sallie Wilhoyte and John Robert Bottorff Sr. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dave, their daughter Debra Rogan, and grandson Carsten Knutson. She is survived by daughters: Sheilagh (Tom) Hammond, Cathy (Tom) Knutson, Sharon Rogan Thomas; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Betty graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in education and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She later returned to UK and earned her degree in Library Science and was the librarian at Middlesboro High School for 22 years.

She was very active in the First Christian Church and was a faithful member of the JOY Class. As a young mother with four children, Betty took on a leadership role in Girl Scouts, serving as Regional President as well as a scout leader.

Betty and her family spent many summer days on the houseboat built by Dave, skiing and boating on Norris Lake. Later in life, Betty and Dave traveled on SCUBA diving trips throughout the Caribbean and Pacific Islands, even descending to 800 feet in an underwater submersible. In her final years, Betty was taken care of by the fine staff at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

The Celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky. Interment will follow in Middlesboro Cemetery. Masks Required. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, 2310 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Ky 40965.

