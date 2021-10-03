Bobcats run well at Black Bear XC Invitational

The Bell County Bobcats cross country team traveled to Harlan County Saturday to compete in the Black Bear Invitational.

Several runners came away with PRs and medals. The elementary squads kicked off the morning for the Cats. On the girls’ side, Emily Langford placed 8th while Aubreigh Green placed 13th in the 2K race. In the boys’ race, Tanner Simpson led the way for the Cats placing 2nd overall, followed by teammates Eli Green 9th, Jonah Slusher 18th, and Andrew Hoskins 53rd.

“These elementary kids are really working hard and getting better every day. Tanner had a big race this morning. I thought all of them really raced well and I think they’ll bring it at Region on Monday. They’ll compete hard, they always do,” said coach Jason Stewart said.

In the middle school 3K race the Bobcats came away with a team win. Leading the way was Nicholas Stewart finishing 1st overall with a time of 10:58.47, followed by teammates Reese Arno (3rd place), Jacob Brannon (4th place), Andrew Roy (12th place), Eli Knuckles (20th place), and Ashton Manis (23rd). In the girls’ 3K Race, Bianca Echeverria was the loan Lady Cat in the field finishing in 4th place overall.

“The middle school squad ran well today. I thought Bianca ran a great race on the girls’ side. She’s working hard and improving every day. We have some really good middle school boys, but they’ve also put in the work. Nickel jumped out today and set the tone for the race. Reese and Jacob always are giving you a 110% out there and it shows. Andrew Roy also ran a great race. Eli and Ashton are working hard. I’m not sure we can win the middle school region but I can promise you they will try to win it and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Stewart said.

In the JV 5K race, Kaylin Hickey led the Lady Cats placing 2nd overall, while teammates Jasmine Clouse placed 3rd, Lilly Nolan 9th, and Sara Saylor 10th respectively. On the boys’ JV side, Braydin Hickey was the lone Cat in the field placing 8th overall.

In the varsity boys’ race, Johanan Woodring led the Cats with a 15th place finish. JJ Arno placed 20th, Hayden Green 21st, Nathan Miracle 28th, and Landon Eldridge 38th overall.

“The varsity kids ran pretty well today. We had a few PRs and course PRs. We just have to keep working and they need to try to be more consistent while racing. Region is in three weeks. I feel really good about both the boys and girls squads making it into the state meet, but they will have to keep grinding. We cant’ let up now,” Stewart said.