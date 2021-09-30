Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bell County

An officer involved shooting occurred in Middlesboro on Wednesday, resulting in the death of one man.

According to the Bell County Coroner, Daniel Ledford, 41, was fatally injured in the incident.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), the Middlesboro Police Department requested KSP investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 8:00 pm EST on Wednesday, September 29 in Bell County.

At the request of the Middlesboro Police Department, KSP detectives along with KSP’s critical incident response team has arrived on the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A male suspect was transported by Middlesboro EMS to Middlesboro ARH Hospital in Middlesboro where he was pronounced deceased by the Bell County Deputy Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.