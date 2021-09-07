expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Bonnie Gay Phillips, 70

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Bonnie Gay Phillips, age 70, Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home. She was born May 5, 1951 in Houston, TX, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Lydia Mae Buchannan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Phillips; son, Michael Phillips; and brothers: Gordon and Clarence Buchannan.

She is survived by her son, James E. (Cheryl Lynn) Phillips, Jr.; her daughter, Michelle (Joe Williams) Phillips; brothers: Raymond and Wayne Buchannan; grandchild, Matthew Riley Ward; sisters: Sharon and Karen Buchannan; and nephews: Gordon and Jason Buchannan and their children.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Bonnie Gay Phillips and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com

More News

City names street after late coach

Southeast clears final hurdle towards paramedic associate degree

Higher Ground to release digital version of 9th production

Man faces theft, fleeing charges; Allegedly took $1,190 in goods from Walmart

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports