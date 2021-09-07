Bonnie Gay Phillips, 70

Bonnie Gay Phillips, age 70, Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home. She was born May 5, 1951 in Houston, TX, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Lydia Mae Buchannan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Phillips; son, Michael Phillips; and brothers: Gordon and Clarence Buchannan.

She is survived by her son, James E. (Cheryl Lynn) Phillips, Jr.; her daughter, Michelle (Joe Williams) Phillips; brothers: Raymond and Wayne Buchannan; grandchild, Matthew Riley Ward; sisters: Sharon and Karen Buchannan; and nephews: Gordon and Jason Buchannan and their children.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Bonnie Gay Phillips and is entrusted with all arrangements.

