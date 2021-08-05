BCTC announces plans for fall 2021

Effective Friday, Aug. 6, masks will be mandatory inside all Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

BCTC will offer fully online, face-to-face, and hybrid class options in each of the 16-week, 12-week, and 8-week sessions. Face-to-face classes will have an online or remote instruction element, so if in-person classes must move online for a while the transition will be easier for students.

All buildings will meet health guidelines set by federal, local, and state health officials for students and employees to remain #HealthyAtBCTC.

BCTC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the governor’s guidelines regarding higher education for the fall term while offering flexible solutions to prepare the community for career options.

Open Enrollment for fall 2021 classes at Bluegrass Community & Technical College (BCTC) will take place Aug. 2-5 and 9-13 at the Danville, Lawrenceburg, Georgetown, and Winchester campuses, and in the Classroom Building at the Newtown Campus, 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington. Monday, Thursday, and Friday hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

