76Martha Mills, 76

Martha Mills, age 76, of Cumberland Gap, TN, passed away surrounded by her children on July 14, 2021. She was born on October 1, 1944 in , KY to Floyd and Ethel Middleton Smith. She was a homemaker most of her life and loved being with her family, especially during the holidays.

She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Smith; mother, Ethel Middleton Cockrum; step-father, Robert Cockrum; husband, Larry Mills; sister, Mary Cobb; and son (infant), Vernon Lee Gulley.

She is survived by her children: Debbie Gulley Hanson (Carl) of Bellevue, NE; Mary Gulley Gerding (Eddie) of Arthur, TN; Michael Gulley (Dolly) of Harrogate, TN; John W. Gulley (Missy) of Tazewell, TN; and Christopher Gulley (Tiffany) of Cumberland Gap, TN. She had 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A gravesite memorial service at Kibert Cemetery will take place on August 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Adam Edds will be officiating the service. Honorary pallbearers: Ashley Bundy, Dustin Gulley, Michaela Edds, Samantha Daniels, Sydney Hanson, Lacey Gulley and Kevin Gerding.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association be made in honor of Martha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123