KSP looking to defend ‘Cruiser’ crown; Vote for ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser’ here

The Kentucky State Police are hoping to regain the title of “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” and say that they need your vote in order to do just that.

The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest and encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state. Last year, the KSP took second place with 48,459 total votes and was included on the calendar for the month of February. Kentucky State Police won the national contest in 2018.

This year, KSP’s photo entry features a 2015 Camaro, equipped with a 6.2 liter V8 producing 426 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. The photo was taken at sunrise on a horse farm located in Woodford County.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2022 wall calendar.

“This year’s photo submission represents the bluegrass with imagery of what we are best known for – horse country,” says KSP Sgt. Billy Gregory. “We selected a photo that not only represents Kentucky State Police but also the citizens we serve on a daily basis.”

Voting is now underway at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021, and will end on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT. The top 13 finishers nationwide will each earn a spot on the 2022 calendar.

The Kentucky State Police are also sharing the contest on their social media platforms. “We are asking for the public’s support to vote for KSP and share the contest information with family and friends,” Gregory added.