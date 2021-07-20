Elsie McGeorge Phipps, 89 of Middlesboro, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Middlesboro Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middlesboro. She was born in Tazewell, TN on February 6, 1932, a daughter of the late David and Catherine Jane Branscomb McGeorge. She was a member of Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she and her husband enjoyed working the youth. Elsie enjoyed reading her Bible, going to church, making quilts and quilting. She also enjoyed sewing crafts, gardening her roses, weed eating, visiting the sick and canning.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Phipps; son, David W. Phipps, brothers and sisters, Jack, Bill, Newt, Bill McGeorge, Glessie Cupp, Mary Hobbs, Ruth Philpot, Elizabeth Hayes, best friends, Betty Gibson and Mary Stewart.

Elsie is survived by her children, Sturgill Phipps and wife, Donna, Stacy Renfro Webb and David Phipps and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Travis Phipps, Chris Phipps, Michelle Gibbons, Tyler Renfro, Rachel Phipps, Wilson Phipps and Harrison Phipps; great-grandchildren, Autumn Renfro, Hudson Gibbons, Kaylynn, Cameron, Ava, Aria, Ayla and Jude; brother, Marvin McGeorge and sister Phyllis Messer and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Friday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terrell Gibson. Music will be by Donna Stewart and Moss Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Choir. Burial will be in Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be Travis Phipps, Chris Phipps, Wilson Phipps, Tyler Renfro, Michelle Gibbons and Tom “Buddy” Smith.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Middlesboro Health and Rehab for their wonderful care and compassion in caring for their mother.

The family received friends on Thursday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Phipps Family.