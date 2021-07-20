Cross drain operations start July 21 on a portion of KY 987 in Bell County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that cross drain operations start Wednesday, July 21 on a portion of KY 987 at mile point 18.30 (one mile from the Bell County/Harlan County line) in Bell County.

The roadway will be closed Wednesday, July 21 beginning at 7 a.m., and remain closed until the work is completed. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The roadway is expected to be reopened Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.