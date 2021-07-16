Bell County Sheriff warns of scam

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is warning Bell County residents to be aware of a scam that has come to the attention of law enforcement.

According to a press release, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a scam on Wednesday, involving an individual pulling onto a would-be victim’s property in a vehicle in a plain car and claiming to be from WellCare. The individual then attempts to obtain personal information such as social security numbers.

Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams advises any legitimate business or organization will have clearly marked vehicles and/or identification.

Do not engage the individual and do not give out any personal information. Williams asks if you are involved in such an incident, call the

Bell County Sheriff’s Department while the individual or individuals are still at your home if possible.

To report an incident, contact Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.