Bobby Glenn Lee, 79

BOBBY GLENN LEE

Rose Hill, VA-

Mr. Bobby Glenn Lee, age 79, of Rose Hill, VA passed away on Thursday, July 8th, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pennington Gap, VA.

Bobby worked in construction, mainly drywall finishing, working in Maryland and Ohio. He retired and moved back to the family home in Rose Hill, VA where he became active at the Calvary Road Food Pantry.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Manford and Fannie Lee; four brothers, Manford Lee Jr., Billy Lee, Charles Lee, and Dennis Lee; three sisters; Faye Monday, Joy Radvansky, and Velma Harrell; and a granddaughter Haley Elizabeth Welch.

Bobby is survived by four daughters Regina (Lewis) Moore, Kimberly Lee, and Sonya Welch of Jonesville, VA; Shannon (Tim) Pillion of Kingsport, TN; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Brittany and Lewie Moore, Gillian Jessee, Faith and Holden Welch, and Alli Pillion. Bobby is also survived by two brothers Lewey (Brenda) Lee of Wise, VA; and Don (Linda) Lee of Ewing, VA; three sisters Geneva Neal of Rose Hill, VA, Ruth Lee of Bradenton FL, and Lois Bailey of Ewing, VA. He is survived by one sister-in-law Donna Lee of Wylie, TX. Bobby is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and by the mother of his girls Joyce (Darrell) Snodgrass of Jonesville, VA.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 17th from 1 until 3:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Tim Long officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Lee Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Lee family.