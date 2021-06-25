expand
June 26, 2021

Magwood a name to remember among UK receivers

By Larry Vaught

Published 7:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021

When Kentucky starts to put together the receiver depth chart before the season opens, freshman Chauncey Magwood of Georgia is a name to remember.

The 6-0, 180-pound Magwood had to move to quarterback for Lee County High School last season but was still ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 receivers by both ESPN and Rivals.com.

He threw for 938 yards and 12 scores and also ran for 643 yards and six scores as a senior. He even managed to catch 11 passes for 141 yards and two more scores. He caught 53 passes for 700 yards and 10 scores as a junior, had 68 catches for 958 yards and seven scores in 2019, and even had 33 catches for 388 yards as a freshman.

“Magwood just eats it all up,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. “He’s doing a really nice job learning the playbook and getting in it like he should.

“You can see some of the former quarterback traits come out at times. He can be a little out of control because he’s not used to running routes.”

However, Coen likes his intangibles. He started all 58 games in his four-year prep career. His team went 52-6, won two state titles and lost in the title game once.

“He is a natural leader. He wants to do things the right way all the time,” Coen said. “He wants to do the best he can on a daily basis.”

