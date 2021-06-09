Man facing burglary charge

A Frakes man has been charged with burglary after allegedly entering a residence through a window. Larry Blackburn, 48, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to the citation, Blackburn entered a structure at 309 Longwood Road through a window. He then caused damage to the drywall in an upstairs bathroom and a wall below the stairs. Police found Blackburn hiding in a closet, at which time Blackburn threatened Johnson with physical harm. Blackburn allegedly told Johnson he would “catch him out without his uniform and badge on.”

Blackburn was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Brandon Wallen, 36, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to the citation, Wallen was found in possession of 57 hydrocodone tablets along with multiple tablets showing markings indicating other substances including diazepam. He then resisted arrest by walking away from officers and holding onto a porch rail.

Wallen was charged with resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Nicholas Gray, 22, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer Dakota Torstrick on Sunday. Gray was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. He was additionally served with a bench warrant. Gray was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• James Griffith, 32, of London, was arrested on Friday by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster. Griffith was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a bench warrant. Griffith was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Jason Ott, 31, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins. He was charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to illuminated headlamps. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Ott was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on multiple cash bonds totaling $7,600;

• Mariah Hall, 39, of Manchester, was arrested on Saturday by Pineville City Police Officer Brandon Hollingsworth. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), rear license not illuminated, failure to produce an insurance card, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. She was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Jimmy Robertson, 39, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Collins on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. Robertson was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.