June 8, 2021

Elizabeth Jane Cadle, 72

By Trish Ball

Elizabeth Jane Cadle, age 72 of Pall Mall, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Elizabeth is survived by her: Husband, David Cadle, Son, David F. Cadle, Daughters, Valorie Anderson, Stephanie DeNise, Angela Greco, 5 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, Sister, Margie, A host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her: Parents, Ben & Mary Lee (Johnson) Hubbard. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of cremation for Elizabeth Jane Cadle of Pall Mall.

