May 28, 2021

Bell County Board of Education to meet Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 7:27 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Bell County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday, May 27, at 4 p.m. at the Bell County Administration Building.

The agenda includes:

  1. Supplemental school year application
  2. Superintendent capstone presentation
  3. Executive Session   a) Consider a motion to enter into Executive Session as allowed underKRS 61.810 under subsection (1) (k): Meetings which federal or state law specifically require to be conducted in privacy-Superintendent Evaluation

