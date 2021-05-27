Bell County Board of Education to meet Thursday
The Bell County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday, May 27, at 4 p.m. at the Bell County Administration Building.
The agenda includes:
- Supplemental school year application
- Superintendent capstone presentation
- Executive Session a) Consider a motion to enter into Executive Session as allowed underKRS 61.810 under subsection (1) (k): Meetings which federal or state law specifically require to be conducted in privacy-Superintendent Evaluation