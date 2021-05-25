Chester Baker, Jr., 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on May 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1942 in , Kentucky, a son of the late Chester and Birtha (Saylor) Baker. He worked as a boiler mechanic for the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center for 27 years before retiring. He was a former member of the Third Street Pentecostal Church. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing, working with flowers and in his garden, and tinkering with anything that had an engine. Surviving family include his wife, Kathy; daughters, Barbara (Gale) Stelzer, Kathy Smith, and Patty Baker; sons, David (Lisa) and Mark Kyler, John Baker, and James Grimes; numerous grandchildren, and one great granddaughter; and sister, Mary (Harold) Wood. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings, William, Elmer, and Henry Baker, Ruby Spuller, Amanda Seabolt, and Lucy Patterson. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation two hours prior. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The ALS Association Indiana Chapter. Condolences may be left on line at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.