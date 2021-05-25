Charles Delores “Lois” Shumate, 77

Charles Delores “Lois” Shumate, age 77, Middlesboro, KY passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home. She was born March 4, 1944 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Rufus and Mayola Overbay. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Shumate; her brothers: Avery Overbay, Walter Overbay, Jim Overbay, and Rudy Overbay, Jr.; and sister, Effie Overbay.

She worked at Middlesboro School System as a cafeteria worker. She believed in the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her son, Walter Joseph “Petie” (Angela Walker Shumate) Shumate; daughter, Alice Shumate (Alex) Diaz; grandchildren: Emaline Rose Shumate, Abigail Lily Shumate and Joseph Richardo Diaz; sisters: Sylvia Coatney, Arlene Teague, Prudie Meadows and Tammy Overbay-Johnson (Brian); brothers: Jackie (Sheila) Overbay and Kenneth Overbay; sister-in-law, Phyllis Overbay; nephew, Jeff (Donna) Overbay; special family member: Helen (Don) Cox and host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David King officiating. Music will be provided by The Gospel Lights and Erica Overbay. Pallbearers will be Randy, Jeff, Jacob, Adam, Jackie Ray, and Chris Overbay and Michael King. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., May 27, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

