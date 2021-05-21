Willard Taylor, 84, of Pineville, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the University of Ten nessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born in Cary on November 19, 1936, a son of the late Wilse and Rosie Hensley Taylor. He was a member of the Cary Church of God of Prophesy and had been a coal miner. He was devoted to his nieces and nephews and loved his great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thurman (Dollie) Taylor, Sherman Taylor, Herman (Willie Sue) Taylor, Truman (Alice) Taylor, Howard (Ruth) Taylor and sisters, Dell (Charlie) Laws, Senia (Frank) Smith, Mary (Lee) Watts and Dollie (Ray) Grubb and brother-in-law, Matt Taylor.

Survivors include his brother, Roscoe Taylor and sister, Ethel Taylor, a very special nephew, Robert Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Bishop Allen Lord. Burial will follow in the Farley Cemetery at Himyar with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Taylor Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com