Danny Arnold Templeton, 70 of Pathfork, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at St. Joseph’s East in Lexington. He was b orn in Hulen on March 11, 1951, a son of the late Bill and Mabelle Hill Templeton. Danny was a member of the Blackstar Pentecostal Church and had been a surface miner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Templeton; and sisters, Sandra Cress, Maxine Templeton, and Barbara Wigley.

Danny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jewelene Templeton; sons, Adam Templeton, Micah Templeton, and Danny Templeton; daughter, Crystal Templeton Carroll and her husband, Jonathan; grandchildren, Caitlyn Wilder, Ethan Wilder, and Danny Templeton, Jr.; four special adoptive grandchildren; step-grandchild, Brantley Carroll; brothers, Orville Templeton, Johnny Templeton and his wife, Trish, and James Templeton and his wife, Brenda; sister-in-law, Linda Templeton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, special neighbors and friends.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Black Star Pentecostal Church in Alva with Rev. J.C. Craig and Rev. Tom Elliott presiding. Music will be by Brenda Lee, Clifford Lee, Margie Ealy, and the church members. Burial will follow at Alva Memorial Gardens in Alva with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday at the Black Star Pentecostal Church from 5:00 PM until the Funeral Hour. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Templeton family.