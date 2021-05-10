Steven Wayne Gandy, 60, of Salisbury died May 7, 2021 at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC.

Steve was born July 7, 1960 in Columbia, SC, the youngest of three children, to James and Dorothy Gandy. He was married 18 years to Barbara Cornwell Gandy.

After graduating from Decatur High School in Decatur, AL, he pursued his passion of the culinary arts. In his early years he was Executive Chef at the West Palm Beach Club in FL. He later returned to Salisbury where his parents lived and started a successful business, Diversified Enterprises Pressure Cleaning. Steve loved hunting, fishing, and boating, eventually obtaining his Captain’s license.

Steve is survived by his wife, Barbara Gandy and mother, Dorothy Gandy, both of Salisbury; brother, James Gandy (Knoxville, TN); sister Debra Wilburn (Ted) (Charlotte, NC); brother-in-law, James Cornwell (Laurie) (La Porte, IN); and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, James D Gandy and mother-in-law, Ellen Cornwell.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM – Tuesday, May 11 at Anson Memorial Park, Hwy 742, Wadesboro, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Tucker Hospice House (5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081) or Rockwell Baptist Church (8630 Hillcrest Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138).

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Gandy family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.