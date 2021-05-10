Mary Alice Long Ayers, 78

Mary Alice Long Ayers, age 78, of Middlesboro, KY went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2021 after a prolonged illness.

She was born on May 4, 1943 to the late Thurman and Ruth Hazel Barney Long. Mary Alice was a member of Binghamtown Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Raymond Long, sisters Bille Sue Long and Bertha Vivian Long and special niece Tonya Jo Elliott.

Left to cherish her memory, loving children Scotty A. Ayers of Hoboken, NJ and Missy Ayers Mills (Scott) of Middlesboro, KY, grandsons Dalton Mills (Kaylee) of Chattanooga, TN and Dawson Mills (Brooke Foister) of Middlesboro, KY, sisters Pattie Jo Herron and Cookie Long both of Middlesboro, KY brother Glen Long (Sue) of Middlesboro, KY, special friend Wanda Butler, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the excellent care provided to Mary by Dr. Rogelio and Maribel UY, Radiologist Kim McCusiton and Hospice of the Bluegrass, especially nurses Nikki, Cindy, Lisa, MacKenzie and Jim.

Private Services were conducted at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham presiding. Music was provided by Thomasa Risner.

Entombment Services followed at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers Dalton Mills, Dawson Mills, Thurman “Diddle” Herron, Michael Bayless, Chris Arnett, and Charles Jones.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mary Alice’s name to The American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, N.J. 07052 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg RD, Lexington, KY 40504.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Ayers Family.