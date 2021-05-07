National Day of Prayer observed locally

The city of Middlesboro observed the “National Day of Prayer 2021,” on Thursday, via a proclamation signed by the Mayor and the entire Middlesboro City Council.

Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson signed the proclamation at city hall on Wednesday.

Micheline Carey, Middlesboro National Day of Prayer Chairperson, attended the signing.

“I would just like to encourage our churches to take a time out Sunday at 11:15 a.m. to pray for our nation in honor of National Day of Prayer,” Carey said.

Mark Elkins, Pastor of New Heights Church in Middlesboro, shared his thoughts on the National Day of Prayer.

“One of the things I really love about the Day of Prayer is seeing the unity,” Elkins said. “We have so much division in our country right now, the Day of Prayer brings us together. We’re worshipping the same Lord and we’re seeking the same risen Savior.”

Elkins mentioned that usually, many people come together to observe the National Day of Prayer.

“We come together as a community and I really miss that this year,” Elkins said. “The blessed thing about that is the Lord says when we call on his name, he hears us, and he’ll respond. So, I just want to encourage our churches that even though we’re not actually coming together physically, we can still come together prayerfully, and the Lord will hear us, and the Lord will respond.”

The Middlesboro National Day of Prayer organization includes Carrey, co-chairperson Jean Roark, Tracee Callihan, Linda Perkins, and Elkins.

The proclamation states that “National Days of Prayer have been part of our country’s heritage since the first one was declared by the Continental Congress in 1775, and whereas Thursday, May 6th, 2021, marks the 70th consecutive observance of the National Day of Prayer, as mandated by both Congress and by our President in Public Law 100-307, and whereas, the theme for the 2020 National Day of Prayer is “Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty.” Now, therefore, we, Rick Nelson, Mayor of the City of Middlesboro along with the City Council urge our citizens to join together in their homes, places of work, and places of worship, to pray for the unity of the hearts of all mankind, and to continue in prayer for our city of Middlesboro, our State, and our nation.”