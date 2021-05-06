Tennessee man charged with endangerment, resisting arrest

A Speedwell, Tennessee, man is facing multiple charges including resisting arrest and wanton endangerment of a police officer after allegedly attempting to strike Kentucky State Police Troopers.

Grover Williamson, 69, was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police Trooper George Howard.

According to the citation, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Howard was involved in a traffic stop in the southbound lane on U.S. 25E at the Bell County/Knox County line. As Howard was finishing the traffic stop, a vehicle pulled in behind him, stopping approximately one foot from the bumper of Howard’s police cruiser. The vehicle then backed up and pulled out onto the road and headed south. Howard attempted to signal the vehicle to pull over, but the vehicle continued heading south.

The citation states Howard then pulled up behind the vehicle and engaged his blue lights. The vehicle failed to stop. With all his emergency equipment activated, Howard notified Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan. Kentucky State Police Sgt. Jared Boggs was notified and gave authority to use a tire deflation device. Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Messer deployed the tire deflation device, after which the vehicle continued down U.S. 25E for approximately one mile before pulling to the shoulder. Howard approached the vehicle, at which time Williamson, the drive, refused to exit the vehicle and swung a punch at Howard. Williamson then drove off on three deflated tires.

The citations also state the vehicle was stopped at the Cumberland Gap Tunnel. Williamson had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle.

Williamson attempted multiple times to strike Howard, Messer, and Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies Brooks and Perry.

Williamson was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), reckless driving, menacing, and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.