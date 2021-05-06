Rogers, Barr, Guthrie support Beshear’s request to expand aid assessments

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Congressmen Hal Rogers (KY-05), Andy Barr (KY-06) and Brett Guthrie (KY-02) sent a joint letter to Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in support of Governor Andy Beshear’s request for damage assessments to be conducted in 26 additional counties that suffered damage during historic flooding across Kentucky from February 27 to March 14, 2021. Last Friday, President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration, the largest in Kentucky history, activating federal funding assistance for more than two dozen counties.

With the vast majority of the damage in Congressman Rogers, Barr, and Guthrie’s districts, they immediately began advocating for an expanded declaration, working with Governor Beshear’s team to ensure every need is assessed. The Congressmen jointly supported Governor Beshear’s request for expanded FEMA assessments and offered their support in a letter to the FEMA Administrator.

“As Governor Beshear noted in his request to FEMA, many households in these counties remain in critical need of individual assistance following the historic flooding that devastated the region. Many families have lost all belongings, furniture, appliances, and transportation, requiring many of them to restart their lives,” Members stated in the letter. “The damage assessments that Governor Beshear has requested are a critical first step in ensuring these families receive the individual assistance they desperately need.”

The request would expand FEMA assessments in the following 26 counties: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren, and Woodford.

Once the FEMA assessments are complete, Governor Beshear could request a formal expansion of President Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, and Powell counties can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

FEMA encourages flood victims to document damage and continue cleanup efforts to prevent further damage. It is important for families to keep receipts from all purchases related to clean up and repair for federal reimbursement.

Businesses and residents in the declared area can also now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, including Bell, Clark, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

For more information, visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.