Man faces meth charge

A man is facing a drug charge after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Travis Barton, 48, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Lt. Josh Burchett.

According to the citation, police responded to a call at an Exeter Avenue residence. Once at the residence, Burchett located Barton and another individual lying on the back porch. A check with dispatch confirmed Barton had outstanding felony warrants. A search incident to arrest located a

Marlboro cigarette pack in Barton’s front pocket. The cigarette pack contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Barton was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was additionally served with two bench warrants for failure to appear. Barton was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on cash bonds totaling $4,000.

In other police activity:

• James Carroll, 48, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins.

According to the citation, Carrol was found in possession of a bag containing a green leafy substance. Carrol was asked while under arrest if he had any other illegal items on his person, to which he stated no. Once transported to the Bell County Detention Center, jail staff located on Carrol’s person a bag containing a crystal-like substance, multiple white tablets marked Xanax, a white oval pill marked G8, and a green leafy substance.

Carroll was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Eric Baker, 30, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Dexter Mason, 38, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Josh Barnett. Mason was charged with public intoxication by controlled substance (exclude alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), criminal littering, and third-degree criminal trespassing. Mason was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.