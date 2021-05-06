The Kentucky Beef Council

Kentucky’s 38,000 beef producers will celebrate beef during the month of May, as the state legislature has proclaimed May as Beef Month in Kentucky. Beef starts in the Bluegrass state with healthy herds, farm families, and tasty traditions.

Beef Month celebrates the hard-working farm families in the beef supply chain, from pasture to plate.

As the largest cattle state east of the Mississippi, beef production contributes greatly to Kentucky’s economy and it all begins with the hard work of our beef farmers.

The Kentucky Beef Council works on behalf of all of Kentucky’s 38,000 beef producers.

The summer grilling season starts with beef! Test your skills with the 2021 Beef Month featured recipes: the bourbon, blueberry, and brie bacon cheeseburger, grilled steak charcuterie board, and grilled beef summer squash and onion salad.

Visit kybeef.com for these and other great-tasting beef recipes, cooking tips, and great facts about beef production.

Here are just a few reasons to enjoy beef:

• Beef is a “complete” protein that delivers all the essential amino acids we need for optimal health

• Anemia affects more than 3 million Americans. Beef is the number one dietary source of iron, supporting a healthy immune system.

• There are 29 cuts of beef that are considered lean including; sirloin steak, New York strip, filet mignon, and ground round.

• Beef production, including the production of animal feed, is responsible for only 3.7% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

• Cattle are upcyclers – converting inedible forages into high-quality protein.

• In the United States, cattle farmers produce as much beef today, as they did in the 1970s with 33% fewer cattle.