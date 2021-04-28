Volunteers honored for their service

This week has been National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Bluegrass Care Navigators, which serves southeast Kentucky along with other areas, expressed their thanks to volunteers on Tuesday.

Community Engagement Coordinator for Bluegrass Care Navigators Christal Hall shed some light on the company’s actions to thank volunteers.

According to Hall, the company has spent the last week expressing thanks to all the hospice volunteers who serve hospice patients and their families in the region. There were, however, some adjustments that had to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although Covid is keeping us from gathering together for a nice lunch like we usually do, I still wanted to find a way to say thank you,” Hall said.

To deal with the COVID-19 safety guidelines, Hall had to think outside the box. She came up with a plan to award volunteers a lunch from Sazon Steakhouse in Harlan. Hall set up outside the restaurant on Tuesday to put her plan into action.

“Volunteers gave me their orders and I scheduled pick-up times in 10-minute increments to keep everyone safe,” Hall said. “Volunteers also received a volunteer t-shirt.”

Hall pointed out volunteers fill a vital role in patient care teams and have a large impact on the lives of many throughout the communities.

Those wishing to help have multiple roles they can participate in as a volunteer, including crafting, sewing, yard work, porch deliveries, respite, and companionship, as well as administrative office support.

“Bluegrass Care Navigators would like to say thank you to all volunteers regardless of the capacity in which they serve,” said Hall. “The true selflessness and compassion volunteers show every day inspires me.”

For more information on becoming a volunteer, go to the Bluegrass Care Navigators website at https://www.bgcarenav.org/more-about-us/volunteer.