ANI investigation leads to another arrest

A Middlesboro man is facing charges following a multi-agency investigation by the Appalachia Narcotics Investigation Unit.

Kirby Wilcox, 54, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Monday by Middlesboro City Police Captain Joe Holder.

Wilcox was charged with engaging in organized crime and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (two counts).

According to a press release, Wilcox was arrested following an investigation by the Appalachia Narcotics Investigation Unit. Authorities allege Wilcox took part in a criminal enterprise involving Middlesboro Pawn Shop owner George Fisher and others now facing charges including engaging in organized crime.

According to the ANI, Fisher was arrested in 2019 on charges of promoting gambling, engaging in organized crime, and trafficking a controlled substance. He was indicted on those charges.

Others charged along with Fisher include:

• Michael Green, 44, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime;

• Chris Carroll, 44, was charged with first-degree promoting gambling, engaging in organized crime, and persistent felony offender;

• David Strunk, 47, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (four counts) and engaging in organized crime;

• India Mason, 29, was charged with first-degree promoting gambling and engaging in organized crime;

• Tanya Daniels, 48, was charged with engaging in organized crime;

• Eric Norris, 29, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

The Appalachia Narcotics Investigation Unit is a multi-agency task force made up of narcotics detectives from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the Pineville City Police Department, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kentucky State Police.

This report contains some information obtained from a WRIL 106.3 FM press release.