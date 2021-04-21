Movies returning to Middlesboro Mall

Movie lovers in Middlesboro and the surrounding area will soon have an option to catch the latest flicks in the theater, with the Middlesboro Mall theater reopening as Golden Ticket Middlesboro 4 this summer.

According to a press release, Golden Ticket Cinemas is planning to open the Golden Ticket Middlesboro 4 facility swiftly.

“We have been looking at the Middlesboro area for some time and we couldn’t be happier to bring a new movie experience to the market,” said John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas. “We want to reopen the facility quickly to get the movies back on screen in Middlesboro. It has been a challenging year for everyone, but we are honored to be able to provide a safe environment for families to enjoy a movie this summer.”

Middlesboro Mall Property Manager Carolyn Widner said the grand opening is expected to happen by midsummer.

“The target opening date is July 1,” Widner said.

Widner explained the four-screen facility closed when COVID-19 requirements were put in place. She pointed out AMC, the previous operator of the facility did not reopen the theater once the restrictions were eased. When the facility reopens, all required safety guidelines will be followed.

“They will follow any COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Governor,” Widner said.

The release states several upgrades will be in place at the opening, including new luxury rocking seats with reserved seating, digital projections, Dolby 7.1 sound, upgraded auditoriums, and a remodeled lobby. Additional perks will include refilling previously purchased 2020 AMC popcorn buckets for $4.50 through the end of the year, keeping ticket prices reasonable, and featuring specials throughout the year such as discount Tuesdays.

Golden Ticket Middlesboro 4 is expected to be up and running in time for many highly anticipated releases such as Top Gun: Maverick, Bond: No Time To Die, Venom, Spiderman: No Way Home, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and The Matrix 4, according to the release.

“We’re happy to have Golden Ticket Cinemas coming to the Middlesboro Mall,” Widner said. “We welcome them to the Middlesboro Mall family…I think they’re going to be a great asset to the Middlesboro Mall and to this area.”