expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Brian Hopkins

Man charged with rape of minor

By joeasher

Published 8:26 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

A man is facing a charge of rape after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Brian Hopkins, 44, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Keith Baker on Saturday.

According to the complaint, Hopkins had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old child who is incapable of consent.

Hopkins was arrested at approximately 8:59 a.m. on Saturday. He was charged with second-degree rape and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

In other police activity:
• Walter Mullins, 45, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Ryan Collins. Mullins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Dolly Brock, 42, of Ewing, TN, was arrested on Saturday by Collins. She was charged with third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (three counts), trafficking in legend drugs (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (three counts), first-degree promoting contraband, and tampering with physical evidence. Brock was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Brian Partin, 25, of Ewing, VA, was arrested on Saturday by Collins. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (three counts), trafficking in legend drugs (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, and failure to wear a seat belt. Partin was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Kirby Wilcox, 54, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Monday by Middlesboro Police Department Officer J. Holder. He was charged with engaging in organized crime and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (two counts). Wilcox was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

More News

Movies returning to Middlesboro Mall

Sumrall says incoming linebackers will be big for Kentucky

Making history: Kentucky volleyball team reaches Final Four

Mine land program has $10 million in fed grants available

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports