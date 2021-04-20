Governor updates Healthy at Work guidelines

Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines on Wednesday.

During his daily briefing, Beshear and Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack advised the Healthy at Work requirements have been simplified.

“We have fought really hard to get where we are – a much better place than in the fall and winter – allowing us to streamline some of our guidance,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope people are able to enjoy some of these capacity increases. We can do so safely if we continue to wear our masks.”

According to the state’s website at Kentucky.gov, events with up to 1,000 people in a single space are limited to 60-percent capacity or the maximum number of people that allow for physical distancing, while events with over 1,000 people can go to 50 percent capacity or the maximum number of people that allows for physical distancing. Businesses that still have supplemental requirements are health care facilities, wedding, funeral or memorial service venues, bars and restaurants, gyms, sports and exercise activities, and pools and bathing facilities.

“What we’re doing today is simplifying our guidance so it’s easier for Kentuckians to follow and easier for them to stay safe,” said Dr. Stack. “I look forward to the day when we put COVID behind us and none of these requirements are necessary. The way we get there is for everyone to make the choice to get vaccinated. These vaccines are amazing tools to help us get our lives back.”

Beshear reported 231 new cases on Monday as well as 9 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,347. There were 402 people hospitalized in Kentucky due to the virus, with 121 in ICU and 43 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was 3.46 percent.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new individual case on Monday, putting the county’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 3,046. There were four people hospitalized in Bell County due to the virus, with 45 active known cases in the county. There have been 44 COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County as of Monday.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.