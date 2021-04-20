Farmers market to open May 14

A farmers market is preparing to open in Middlesboro, courtesy of Middlesboro Main Street.

Middlesboro Main Street board member Ellen Cawood gave a preview of what to expect when this year’s market opens for business.

“We’re going to be starting the farmers market on May 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Cawood said. “It will be on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

According to Cawood, the market will take place every week throughout the summer.

“It’s exciting this year because we have Jennifer Smith in charge of the Farmer’s Market this year,” Cawood said. “She and her family own a farm…and they are going to be providing so many options; vegetables, all kinds of produce, they have homemade soaps and lotions, goat’s milk, and they’re hoping to have meats and eggs.”

Cawood said this year’s market will feature more products than ever before, such as items produced by local craftsmen.

“There will be more things than we’ve ever had,” Cawood said.

Cawood mentioned any vendors who would like to take part in the farmer’s market should contact Main Street Middlesboro via the organization’s Facebook page.

This is not the first time Middlesboro Main Street has organized a farmer’s market.

“We have had a farmer’s market the past couple years,” Cawood said. “But this is not going to be comparable to the last two years. I really think it’s going to be much better, because we’re much more organized…and we have a wonderful lead vendor who is going to be in charge, Jennifer Smith.”

Cawood pointed out a farmers market has certain advantages, with everything at the market being locally grown.

“There will be a large variety,” Cawood said. “I think people love the local produce. It supports your local economy and the growth of your community.”

People may also look forward to getting out and socializing at the farmer’s market.

“It’s a great way to be outside, be safe and enjoy the weather,” Cawood said.