Porter Lee Maiden, 81

Porter Lee Maiden, age 81, passed away April 16, 2021. He was born April 15, 1940 at Chenoa, KY to Luke a nd Mittie Partin Maiden, who both preceded him in death, along with one brother Lee Roy Maiden, Sister Susann Maiden Partin and Nephews Brian David Maiden, Timothy Allen Maiden.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, whom he married April 6, 1960, Ruby Miracle Maiden, Sons Lyle Dean (Judy) Maiden of Frakes, KY, Gregory Todd Maiden of Lexington, KY, Curtis Lee Maiden of Speedwell, TN, Grandchildren Mark Allen Maiden, Porter Dean (Roxanne) Maiden, Justin Keith Maiden, Kimberly Maiden, Curtis Lee (Sarah) Maiden Jr. and Kayla Lawson, Great-Grandchildren Trenton Maiden, Benjamin Lyle Maiden, Garrison Maiden, Step-Sisters Kenadie, Lauren and Maci, Brothers Luke (Sharon) Maiden, Clifford Lee (Betty) Maiden, Sister Lorettia (Ernie) Newsome and a host of nieces and nephews.

Porter Loved the Lord and all his family in which he worked hard to provide for. He was a Professional Land Surveyor, A Master Mason in good standing of Pinnacle Lodge #661. He Loved to fly and was an outstanding airplane pilot. He was of the Baptist Faith and a longtime member of the New Vine Missionary Baptist Church and a former Sunday School teacher.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the New Vine Missionary Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Fuson and Rev. Dana Akins officiating. Music will be provided by the New Vine Church singers.

Following the memorial service full military honors will be given by the Jellico Honor Guard.

The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the New Vine Missionary Baptist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Maiden family.

