April 10, 2021

Middlesboro hosting spring cleanup

By joeasher

Published 7:49 am Friday, April 9, 2021

The city of Middlesboro is planning a spring-cleaning day, scheduled for April 17.

City Council member and head of the council’s Community Development Committee Judy Grandey is heading up the event, which is open to all.

“The city of Middlesboro would like to invite all individuals, businesses, organizations, and church groups to participate in a community clean-up event,” Grandey said.

The hope is the event will create more interest in keeping the city litter-free.

“What I would like to see happen is for this event to spark some interest in getting out and picking up in your neighborhood and around our parks on a daily basis,” said Grandey.

Grandey mentioned the event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is open to all. Participants will meet at the city parking lot at 11 a.m. on April 17, where groups will be assigned a zone to clean. There will be a trophy awarded to the group that collects the largest amount of trash.

“I wanted to mention what we’re trying to do here in the city is to try to keep it as clean as possible,” Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson said. “We’ve had some challenges here in the last couple of years with people throwing litter around.”

Nelson pointed out Middlesboro traditionally had a spring cleanup week.

“Judy (Grandey) suggested maybe we could pull the community together and have a cleanup day,” Nelson said. “It encourages people to get involved in our community, not only with picking up litter but maybe with helping us with some events like the Fall Festival. We just want to do everything we can to keep our city clean.”

Grandey mentioned there are waste receptacles available for those in the community who need them.

“If anyone in the community needs a waste receptacle – the big blue ones – either personal or business, Waste Connections is who to contact to get those,” Grandey said.

To request the blue trash receptacles, please call Waste Connections at (606) 573-1230 or (606) 219-0260.

To enter your group or to join a group for the City of Middlesboro Clean-up Day, send a private message to the city’s Facebook page and they will sign you up.

