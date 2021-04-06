Man faces meth charge after traffic stop

A man is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Rockie Overton, 50, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jonathon Kinder.

According to a press release, Kinder observed a blue Kia involved in a traffic violation and performed a traffic stop. Kinder noticed Overton, who was operating the vehicle, seemed nervous. Kinder stated when he advised Overton to stop moving his hands around the seat area, Overton did not do so. Kinder requested Middlesboro City Police K-9 Sgt. Harvey Johnson and K-9 Atlas’ assistance. Atlas performed a “free air sniff” and alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle. Kinder searched the vehicle, locating approximately 20 grams of a crystal rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine contained inside a pair of plastic baggies. White pills believed to be Xanax were also located, along with $174 in cash.

Middlesboro City Police Officer Nick Capps also assisted.

Overton was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Leona Gabbard, 33, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Pineville City Police Officer B. Hollingsworth on Friday. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree promoting contraband. Gabbard was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond;

• Jason Carpenter, 45, of Masantan, NC, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and first-degree criminal trespass. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Emmett Preston, 35, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Saturday by Hollingsworth. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), persistent felony offender, theft by unlawful taking under $500, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of identity of another without consent, and contempt of court. Preston was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Peggy Rainey, 49, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Friday. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, failure to wear a seat belt, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Rainey was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Joey Huddleston, 39, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Brooks on Friday. Huddleston was charged with second-degree burglary and public intoxication by a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.