Laurel Cove pre-party to take place at The Burl

The second pre-party show for the Laurel Cove Music Festival has been announced, with the two-night event taking place at The Burl in Lexington.

The shows are scheduled for May 8 and 9, and will feature Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle as the headliner act on both nights of the event.

Bell County Tourism Director Jon Grace talked about the event in an interview on Monday.

“We’re very lucky to be going back to The Burl for a pre-show,” Grace said. “These pre-shows are probably the best way possible to market an event in other areas.”

Grace explained the pre-shows feature bands on the lineup for the Laurel Cove Music Festival.

“Just being able to do it at The Burl means a lot, that’s one of the best venues in the state,” Grace said.

“We’re happy to have our friends Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle for a two-night gig there.”

In addition to the headline act, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow as well as Dalton Mills are on the bill for May 8. May 9 will see Aaron Boyd and Dave Shoemaker opening the show. Both Mills and Shoemaker are from Middlesboro.

“We’ve got some local guys that are playing Laurel Cove that are going to get to play The Burl for what I expect will be sellout crowds,” Grace said. “Every time Buffalo Waps comes to The Burl it’s always a sell-out and one of the best live shows you’ll ever see. We’re really happy we can partner with them.”

Grace explained the reason for holding a pre-show in Lexington is to help get the word out to music fans from all over the region about the Bell County event.

“The premise is to go into areas that have a very vibrant music scene,” Grace said. “Lexington is a great choice because it’s a more urban area and they have a different crowd. It allows us to go and showcase what we do down here in the mountains to people who go to shows in Lexington in hopes they will be interested and want to come here and check our festivals out.”

Grace explained the shows at The Burl will be outside, with all required COVID-19 precautions in place.

Individual tickets are not available, tickets are sold in groups of approximately six tickets per group to comply with social distancing guidelines.

According to the Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle website at https://www.pricehillhustle.com, the band is described as “American, from the mountains to Music Row, blues-gospel to traditional country, the Hustle combines parts of the American-born genre catalog to create an energetic experience every single night.”

The group is well-traveled on the festival circuit, having made appearances at events such as Kickin’ It on the Creek, Whispering Beard Folk Festival, Duck Creek Log Jam, Ohio Heartland Fest, and Bootleggers Reunion.

The Burl is located in the Lexington Distillery District at 375 Thompson Road.

For ticket information go to The Burl’s website at https://theburlky.com.