expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Dean J. Hill, 94

By Trish Ball

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Dean J. Hill age 94 of Franklin, Ohio died Saturday April 3, 2021 at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. He was born March 12, 1927 in Pineville, KY the son of William “Barlow” and Daisy ( Lynch ) Hill.
Dean retired from General Motors and also served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his two sons, Ronald (Paula) Hill and Kenton (Linda) Hill, also 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Mitzi Stanley.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at the Anderson, Life Celebration Center Franklin, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.

More News

Tennessee man arrested on rape charge

Beshear asking for major disaster declaration for flooding

Election reform bill a stand for democracy, Beshear says

Proposed abortion amendment signed, will be on Nov. 2022 ballot

News

Tennessee man arrested on rape charge

News

Beshear asking for major disaster declaration for flooding

News

Election reform bill a stand for democracy, Beshear says

News

Proposed abortion amendment signed, will be on Nov. 2022 ballot

News

Man faces meth charge after traffic stop

News

Paws on the Square event offers dog show and more for four-legged friends

News

Laurel Cove pre-party to take place at The Burl

News

Child sexual abuse prevention campaign launched

News

State unemployment services combating fraud claims

BREAKING NEWS

Samarrippas tabbed LMU men’s basketball’s new leader

News

Man faces burglary charge

News

Pair face abuse charges

News

Flood waters recede; Sunday morning rains flood Middlesboro, Bell County

News

Kentucky General Assembly’s 2021 session ends; budget, many bills approved

News

Church members are minority in U.S. for first time, Gallup poll says

News

Coronavirus cases keep falling in Kentucky

BREAKING NEWS

Flooding update: See flood video of Middlesboro, other areas

BREAKING NEWS

Flooding hits Middlesboro, Bell County

News

Vaccine availability to include 40 and older beginning Monday

News

TVA to build state’s largest solar site in south central Kentucky

News

Special open enrollment period for health insurance extended to Aug. 15; new rules expand who qualifies

BREAKING NEWS

Heartbreak: LMU falls on buzzer-beating 3-pointer;
See post-game press conference here

BREAKING NEWS

LMU to play in Final Four tonight

News

Kentucky Realtors offer flood assistance