Dean J. Hill, 94

Dean J. Hill age 94 of Franklin, Ohio died Saturday April 3, 2021 at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. He was born March 12, 1927 in Pineville, KY the son of William “Barlow” and Daisy ( Lynch ) Hill.

Dean retired from General Motors and also served his country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his two sons, Ronald (Paula) Hill and Kenton (Linda) Hill, also 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Mitzi Stanley.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at the Anderson, Life Celebration Center Franklin, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.