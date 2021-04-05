Theresa Taylor Dean went home to heaven on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She had been fighting off lung cancer for a year a nd a half, until her body could no longer handle the treatments. She was born to Vernon and Donna Taylor on September 15, 1960 in Pontiac, Michigan. They moved to her father’s birthplace, Bell County, Kentucky in 1973. She graduated Middlesboro High School and later went on to attend Southeast and Lincoln Memorial University. In 1990 she married the love of her life, Mike Dean and moved to Tinsley, Kentucky. They started a business together, and then they started a family. In November of 1995 their daughter, Katherine “Katie Beth” Dean, was born. Theresa loved being a mother and a wife, it was her true calling in life. Not only was she an amazing mother to her daughter, she also extended her love to any child who came in contact with her. She wore many hats for the sake of her daughter’s favorite activities, Girl Scout Troop Leader, 4-H Volunteer, PTA and Site base Member. She was active as a parent and volunteer at Pineville Independent Schools where she loved many of the kids as if they were her own, often being referred to as Mama Dean or Mama Theresa and to her these were her “adopted children.”

With her quick whit and easy laughter, Theresa always made everyone feel happy and loved. She had the uncanny ability to make everyone close to her feel like family. She leaves behind so many of these “family members” who love and cherish her. She so loved the First Christian Church of Pineville where she had been a member for several years and her family there. And of course, if anyone knew my mom, they know that she loved Norris Lake, Tennessee – her happy place, and with it came so many lifelong friendships and some of the best memories. Her Lake Family was truly special to her. She of course leaves behind many more people who love her dearly, too many to name.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Michael Dean of Pineville; her daughter, Katie Beth Dean of Pineville; her “adopted daughter”, Tanzi Rhayne Rader of Pineville; her parents, Vernon and Donna Taylor of Middlesboro; her mother-in-law, Roberta Dean of Pineville; her siblings, Barbara Taylor Warren and husband, Chris of Harrogate, Tennessee, Tina Gordon and husband, Tyke of Middlesboro, Vernon Taylor, Jr and wife, Gloria of Corbin; and a slew of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services were at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the First Christian Church of Pineville with Rev. Jerry Combs presiding.

The family received friends on Tuesday at the First Christian Church from 4:00 PM until the funeral hour. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville is honored to serve the Dean family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnetteele.com.