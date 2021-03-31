expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Pair face abuse charges

By joeasher

Published 10:32 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A man and woman are facing charges including criminal abuse after police responded to a prowler report.

Rebecca Erin Williams, 27, of Pineville, and Christopher Thomas Allen, 39, of Pineville, were arrested on Saturday by Bell County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Adam Southern.

According to a press release, at approximately 3:17 on Saturday, Southern was dispatched to a residence on Mary Street for a complaint of a prowler. Once at the residence, Southern made contact with Williams who told him 100 people were in her back yard and attempting to break into the residence. She said the people crawled through a hole in her fence. However, there was nobody in the back yard. Southern determined Williams was severely intoxicated, which caused her to hallucinate, which created a dangerous environment for the children in the residence. Allen was inside the residence and displaying the same behavior.

The release also states Williams admitted taking methamphetamine and Suboxone prior to Southern’s arrival. Allen advised he had taken Clonazepam and Suboxone. According to Southern, the children were in close proximity to a hatchet, chemicals and additional items which could cause death or serious injury. Neither Williams nor Allen was capable of caring for children at that time. Southern contacted Social Services to take custody of the children.

Southern was assisted by Bell County Chaplain Ricky Dorton and Pineville City Police Officer Justin Patterson.

Williams was charged with second-degree criminal abuse (child under 12) and public intoxication by a controlled substance.

Allen was charged with second-degree criminal abuse.

Both were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

In other police activity:
• Shawn Shelby, 25, of Middlesboro, was arrested by Middlesboro City Police Officer J. Partin on Monday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;
• Richard Gulley, 37, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Harris. Gulley was charged with first-degree arson and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

More News

KU/LG&E file for third rate hike in 4 years despite pandemic, historic unemployment

Man faces burglary charge

Pair face abuse charges

Flood waters recede; Sunday morning rains flood Middlesboro, Bell County

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

Man faces burglary charge

News

Pair face abuse charges

News

Flood waters recede; Sunday morning rains flood Middlesboro, Bell County

News

Kentucky General Assembly’s 2021 session ends; budget, many bills approved

News

Church members are minority in U.S. for first time, Gallup poll says

News

Coronavirus cases keep falling in Kentucky

BREAKING NEWS

Flooding update: See flood video of Middlesboro, other areas

BREAKING NEWS

Flooding hits Middlesboro, Bell County

News

Vaccine availability to include 40 and older beginning Monday

News

TVA to build state’s largest solar site in south central Kentucky

News

Special open enrollment period for health insurance extended to Aug. 15; new rules expand who qualifies

BREAKING NEWS

Heartbreak: LMU falls on buzzer-beating 3-pointer;
See post-game press conference here

BREAKING NEWS

LMU to play in Final Four tonight

News

Kentucky Realtors offer flood assistance

News

Mountain Laurel Festival returning this May

News

Ky. breaks another vaccine record with nearly 200,000 in week

News

Kentucky Congressional delegation urges Biden’s swift approval of federal disaster declaration; Download letter here

News

Details of plan for postal recovery scheduled for ‘imminent’ release

News

Downward virus trend continues in Kentucky

News

Kentuckians have until May 17 to file state income returns

News

Toyota Kentucky rolls off 13 millionth vehicle

News

Vaccine expanded to anyone 50 and older

News

Middlesboro board of education to meet March 29

News

Bell extension meetings set for March 29