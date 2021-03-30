expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

John “JR” Morrison, 74

By Trish Ball

Published 9:56 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

John “JR” Morrison, 74, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church and community.
JR was born in November of 1946, to the late Johnny and Annie Morrison. Johnny and Annie started their large family of seven out in East End. Later on, John would become the caretaker of “The Lighted Cross” up on the hillside.
John graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1964. Determined to follow in his father’s footsteps he accepted a position with Kentucky Utilities in 1968, where he would work for the next 50 years with his father Johnny, uncle Ed and brothers, Thurman and Danny. JR loved his job, co-workers and occasionally enjoyed a good joke at their expense. He loved to make people laugh, if not smile.
JR was blessed with a loving family on November 19, 1988 when he married his wife and best friend, Carleen Morrison. They met at a service station in downtown Middlesboro and spent the next 33 years together. JR helped raise his two daughters with patience, discipline and humility. He taught them the value of hard work, a clean car and that a praying knee could never be on the same leg as a dancing foot.
John is survived by his wife, Carleen; his daughters Morgan (Timothy) Lewis and Chaleen Haught; his granddaughters Kathryn Lewis, Madelyn Lewis and Abigayle Lewis; his brothers Thurman (Sandy) Morrison, Danny (Melissa) Morrison; his sisters Pat Collins, Carolyn (Gary) Ely and Nancy (Craig) Lowe; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Larry Morrison, father in-law Bill Swallows, brother in-law Allen Collins and nephew Mark Collins.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, March 30th, 2021 after 5:00 pm at Green Hills Funeral Home.
A family Funeral Service will be held at Green Hills Funeral Home. John enjoyed fellowship at Binghamtown Baptist Church and the service will be conducted by Dr. William Boyd Bingham III. Music will be provided by Thomasa Risner.
Entombment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, Kentucky. Pallbearer duties will be performed by: Timothy Lewis, Adam Wolfe, Tony McCullah, Craig Lowe, Gary Ely and Danny Morrison.
The family request those who wish to express sympathy, consider making a donation to “The Lighted Cross”. You may make your donation at the Kentucky Utilities office downtown Middlesboro.
Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Morrison Family.
www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com

More News

KU/LG&E file for third rate hike in 4 years despite pandemic, historic unemployment

Man faces burglary charge

Pair face abuse charges

Flood waters recede; Sunday morning rains flood Middlesboro, Bell County

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

Man faces burglary charge

News

Pair face abuse charges

News

Flood waters recede; Sunday morning rains flood Middlesboro, Bell County

News

Kentucky General Assembly’s 2021 session ends; budget, many bills approved

News

Church members are minority in U.S. for first time, Gallup poll says

News

Coronavirus cases keep falling in Kentucky

BREAKING NEWS

Flooding update: See flood video of Middlesboro, other areas

BREAKING NEWS

Flooding hits Middlesboro, Bell County

News

Vaccine availability to include 40 and older beginning Monday

News

TVA to build state’s largest solar site in south central Kentucky

News

Special open enrollment period for health insurance extended to Aug. 15; new rules expand who qualifies

BREAKING NEWS

Heartbreak: LMU falls on buzzer-beating 3-pointer;
See post-game press conference here

BREAKING NEWS

LMU to play in Final Four tonight

News

Kentucky Realtors offer flood assistance

News

Mountain Laurel Festival returning this May

News

Ky. breaks another vaccine record with nearly 200,000 in week

News

Kentucky Congressional delegation urges Biden’s swift approval of federal disaster declaration; Download letter here

News

Details of plan for postal recovery scheduled for ‘imminent’ release

News

Downward virus trend continues in Kentucky

News

Kentuckians have until May 17 to file state income returns

News

Toyota Kentucky rolls off 13 millionth vehicle

News

Vaccine expanded to anyone 50 and older

News

Middlesboro board of education to meet March 29

News

Bell extension meetings set for March 29