expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Sheryl Lynn Marcum, 64

By Trish Ball

Published 10:15 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Sheryl Lynn Marcum, age 64 of Middlesboro, KY was born February 9, 1957 in Pennington Gap, VA and passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH. Sheryl was a proud member of West Cumberland Baptist Church. She was an Alumni graduate of LMU. Sheryl enjoyed being outdoors and many other things in life but her love for the Lord and her grandchildren were the dearest to her heart. She was preceded in death by her father; Don E. Roy, children; Josh Moore and Vanessa Moore Asher, brother; Jeff Roy and sister; Karen Clouse. She is survived by her mother; Georgia Bell Roy, loving husband of 14 years; John Marcum, children; Jason Moore and Shanita Moore, Brittany Marcum, Timmy (Natasha) Marcum, John Marcum, grandchildren; Ethan Moore, Jas’Ciana Moore, Leslie Asher, Leah Asher, Rachel Asher, Lucas Asher, Kaylee Marcum, Jayden Marcum, Landon Marcum, Taegan Marcum, Cameron Marcum, nieces; Jamie Harrison and Jackie Ellis. She is also survived by her church family and a host of other family members and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Pastor Danny Robbins officiating. Music will be provided by Seth Carmichael, Kim Cook and Carl Capps. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2PM in the Pace Cemetery, Rose Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers: Ethan Moore, Timmy Marcum, John Marcum, Larry Kyle, Michael Mahan and Jared Slusher. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Marcum Family.

More News

Heartbreak: LMU falls on buzzer-beating 3-pointer;
See post-game press conference here

Sheryl Lynn Marcum, 64

Will Kentucky’s State Senate preserve the people’s voice?

LMU to play in Final Four tonight

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

BREAKING NEWS

Heartbreak: LMU falls on buzzer-beating 3-pointer;
See post-game press conference here

BREAKING NEWS

LMU to play in Final Four tonight

News

Kentucky Realtors offer flood assistance

News

Mountain Laurel Festival returning this May

News

Ky. breaks another vaccine record with nearly 200,000 in week

News

Kentucky Congressional delegation urges Biden’s swift approval of federal disaster declaration; Download letter here

News

Details of plan for postal recovery scheduled for ‘imminent’ release

News

Downward virus trend continues in Kentucky

News

Kentuckians have until May 17 to file state income returns

News

Toyota Kentucky rolls off 13 millionth vehicle

News

Vaccine expanded to anyone 50 and older

News

Middlesboro board of education to meet March 29

News

Bell extension meetings set for March 29

BREAKING NEWS

Middlesboro man sentenced to 300 months for child pornography offenses

News

Dollar General may administer coronavirus vaccines

News

New COVID-19 variant discovered at eastern Ky. nursing home

News

Amendment potentially blocking abortion passes Senate committee

News

Bill requiring Kentucky drivers to pass vision test at each license renewal nears final approval

News

Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund now open for donations

News

Bell board of education meeting Monday, Tuesday via teleconference

News

CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases

News

Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines

News

State COVID numbers up, deaths to 34; County reports eight new cases, no new deaths

News

4-H Camp returning this summer