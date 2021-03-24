expand
March 25, 2021

Kentucky Realtors offer flood assistance

By joeasher

Published 8:11 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Much of southeast Kentucky was hit by flooding recently, and while Bell County was not hit as hard as many other locations, there is a grant available from Kentucky Realtors aimed at those who were displaced by flooding in late February and early March.

According to a press release, Kentucky Realtors made more than $17,000 available to Kentuckians displaced by recent flooding. The maximum amount available per applicant is $1,000.

Paul Del Rio, communications director for Kentucky Realtors, said the grants are open to all Kentuckians displaced by the event.
Del Rio explained some of the specifics of the grant program.

“Here at Kentucky Realtors …we have a special fund, kind of a disaster relief fund, that we keep some money in for occasions like this because we know how important it is to help our neighbors,” he said. “This particular grant process was set up to assist people who have been displaced. That’s whether they rent or own a home. It would help those folks who have been temporarily or permanently moved out of the home that they were in when they experienced the flooding.”

He said each qualifying family unit is eligible for up to $1,000 in relief.

“That grant pays for housing costs only,” Del Rio explained. “It doesn’t pay for repairs or remodeling or anything like that. It’s just for those who were displaced.”

The release states the hardest-hit counties were in eastern Kentucky – Estill, Lee, Owsley, Breathitt, Powell, Jackson, Clay, and Johnson, with a total of 71 Kentucky cities and counties making local disaster declarations in addition to the state declaration. However, any Kentucky resident impacted by the flooding may apply for a grant. Grants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Del Rio pointed out the emergency management director may be a good place to seek assistance applying for the grant.

Anybody impacted by the recent flooding in Kentucky is encouraged to apply for the grant, Del Rio said.

“A lot of folks may think this money is swept away rather quickly,” Del Rio said. “There’s always room for applicants. Even if you think you may not be eligible, apply. It doesn’t cost anything and it might just be something that can help.”

For more information, go to https://kyrealtors.com/about-us/flood-relief to download an application, or call (859) 263-7377.

