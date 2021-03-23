expand
March 23, 2021

Verlon Lee, 76

By Trish Ball

Published 11:47 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Verlon Lee, 76 of Wallins Creek, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Laurel Heights in London, Kentucky. He was born on January 10, 1945, a son of Carlo and Stella Hensley Lee. He was born and raised in Pathfork, Kentucky. Verlon graduated from Hall High School in 1964. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Verlon married his wife of over 55 years, Darlene Slusher, in 1966 at the Pathfork Holiness Church, where he had been a member since 1945.
Verlon was a carpenter, concrete finisher, and any other work that needed to be done. He worked in a factory in Ohio before entering the United States Army. After serving his country, he worked at the Tenn-Flake Factory in Middlesboro, Kentucky until it closed. He worked on the Dam in Smith, Kentucky. Verlon held many jobs and worked since he was a small boy until he retired from the Green Construction Company, where he worked for about 30 years.
Verlon is survived by his wife, Darlene Slusher Lee; his brother, Steven Wayne Lee and his wife, Sandra; and his sister, Della Deloris Blevins and her husband, Haze.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlo and Stella Lee; his brothers, Sillous Lee and Robert Lee; and his sisters, Mary Lee, Verda Calhoun, Elsie Richerson, and Rindie Lee.
There are many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends to mourn his passing. Verlon will be greatly missed by all who love him.
Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Pathfork Holiness Church with Rev. Robert Lee and Rev. Ronnie Oplinger presiding. Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Thursday at the Saylor Cemetery in Pathfork with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the Church in Pathfork from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Lee family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

