Marion Lynch, 92

Marion Lynch, age 92, of Harrogate, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Marion was born on October 22, 1928, son of the late Milburn Hobart Lynch and Georgia Geneva Long Lynch who preceded him in death.

Marion was a graduate of Middlesboro High School and a Veteran of World War II. He attended Lincoln Memorial University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He retired from the United States Postal Service as Postmaster in Pineville, Kentucky. He was also a former Century 21 Realtor in Harrogate, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Hobart Lynch; sisters, Hazel Lynch Beidleman and Millie Ruth Lynch Hearn; sister-in-law, Janet Sue Hyde; and niece, Anna Bronwyn Hyde Jones.

He is survived by the following members of his family:

His loving wife of 66 years, Bobbie Ann Hyde Lynch

Niece, Courtney Hyde Cox

Nephew, James Kyle Lynch and his wife Stephanie

Great nieces and nephews, Christina Walters, Cassidy Spring Cox, Thomas Levi Cox, Garrett Wade Graves, Eleanor Jocelyn Lynch and James Paul Lynch

Great-Great Niece and Nephew, Madelyn Elizabeth Walters and Treyton Lee Gibson

Aunt, Francis Gambrel

Cousin, Evelyn Stockett

The family of Marion Lynch will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 6:00 pm in the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Macel Ely presiding.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be at the Harrogate Cemetery on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The family will gather at 12:30 pm at Cawood Funeral Home where they will go in procession to the Harrogate Cemetery.

