expand
Ad Spot

March 22, 2021

Christopher Hayden Yeary, 56

By Trish Ball

Published 12:38 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Christopher Hayden Yeary, age 56, Ewing, VA passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hazard ARH. He was born June 11, 1964 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Lonas Arthur Yeary and Yvonna Sue Yeary. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Lee Yeary and a very special friend, Benny Pauley. He was a truck driver for many years. He was known by his trucker friends as “Criss Cross”.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Melinda Yeary; one son, Christopher, Jordan Yeary and one brother, David Wayne Yeary.

Graveside service will be private.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Christopher Hayden Yeary and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com

More News

Christopher Hayden Yeary, 56

Kentucky Congressional delegation urges Biden’s swift approval of federal disaster declaration; Download letter here

Boston joins Clarke, Jackson in declaring for NBA Draft

Details of plan for postal recovery scheduled for ‘imminent’ release

News

Kentucky Congressional delegation urges Biden’s swift approval of federal disaster declaration; Download letter here

News

Details of plan for postal recovery scheduled for ‘imminent’ release

News

Downward virus trend continues in Kentucky

News

Kentuckians have until May 17 to file state income returns

News

Toyota Kentucky rolls off 13 millionth vehicle

News

Vaccine expanded to anyone 50 and older

News

Middlesboro board of education to meet March 29

News

Bell extension meetings set for March 29

BREAKING NEWS

Middlesboro man sentenced to 300 months for child pornography offenses

News

Dollar General may administer coronavirus vaccines

News

New COVID-19 variant discovered at eastern Ky. nursing home

News

Amendment potentially blocking abortion passes Senate committee

News

Bill requiring Kentucky drivers to pass vision test at each license renewal nears final approval

News

Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund now open for donations

News

Bell board of education meeting Monday, Tuesday via teleconference

News

CDC says people fully vaccinated can gather without masks in some cases

News

Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines

News

State COVID numbers up, deaths to 34; County reports eight new cases, no new deaths

News

4-H Camp returning this summer

News

County approves mutual aid agreement to assist flood-stricken counties

News

Beshear says 25% of state’s adults have been vaccinated

News

Gas prices continue to climb across Kentucky

News

UK HealthCare reflects on a year of COVID-19

News

State positivity rate down to 4.25%