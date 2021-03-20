Kentuckians have until May 17 to file state income returns

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that Kentuckians now have until May 17 to file their 2020 individual income tax returns.

This follows similar action taken by the Internal Revenue Service earlier this week in which they changed the filing deadline from April 15, in response to delays and disruptions caused by the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual taxpayers can now delay their Kentucky individual income tax payments for the 2020 tax year without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17. This does not apply to 2021 estimated tax payments that are still due on April 15.

Individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms or call the Kentucky Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic individual income tax filing and payment relief. However, individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a Kentucky filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Kentucky Form 740EXT. This form gives individuals until October 15 to file their 2020 tax returns but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due. Paying Kentucky income tax that is due by May 17 will avoid interest and penalties.

“As Kentucky families and businesses continue to faithfully follow public health guidance to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, while many are also recovering from widespread natural disasters that have impacted the Commonwealth over the last month, I am pleased to grant some extra time to prepare, file and pay state taxes,” Beshear said. “Families who are expecting a refund can be assured that our Department of Revenue staff is diligently working to swiftly process returns and get those dollars back to Kentuckians as quickly as possible.”

Kentucky’s tax filing relief does not apply to corporate income tax, limited liability entity tax, withholding tax, sales and use tax or other types of state taxes.

Additional guidance on Kentucky’s income tax deadline extension soon will be available on DOR’s website.